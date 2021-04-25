Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 9,327 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 8.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Linde worth $136,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $291.60. 1,290,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.48 and a 200 day moving average of $256.52. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

