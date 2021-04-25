Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,237,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up 1.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.82.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

