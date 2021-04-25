Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 139,970 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after buying an additional 127,669 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE L opened at $55.21 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.