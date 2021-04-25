Loki Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,664.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,278.38 or 0.04681780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00451847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $749.34 or 0.01539798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.64 or 0.00722574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.11 or 0.00487226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.33 or 0.00411647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

