Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.22 or 0.01016265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,474.86 or 0.99915070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00630993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

