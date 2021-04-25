Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00061615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00268840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.64 or 0.01040329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,709.53 or 0.99982392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.79 or 0.00644317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

