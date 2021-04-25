Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific comprises 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after buying an additional 90,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 164,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

