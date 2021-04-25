LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Lowered by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,572,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.58. 322,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,214. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

