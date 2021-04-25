LTO Network (LTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $130.38 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $130.38 million and $24.50 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00065112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00727298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.54 or 0.07638280 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,511 coins and its circulating supply is 280,613,384 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

