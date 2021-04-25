LTO Network Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $115.88 million and $9.72 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00064983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00677237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.79 or 0.08079616 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,519 coins and its circulating supply is 280,613,392 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

