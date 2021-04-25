Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report sales of $435.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.90 million and the highest is $436.80 million. Lumentum reported sales of $402.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after buying an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $84,155,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $71,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

