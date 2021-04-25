LunchMoney (LMY) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $924,059.56 and approximately $4,064.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

