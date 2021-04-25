Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nordea Equity Research cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

