Lympo (LYM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $257,680.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Lympo has a total market cap of $26.59 million and approximately $257,680.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00094136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00683515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.81 or 0.07701153 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

