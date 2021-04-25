LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.52. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $15.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $14.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.