MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,937 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.18% of MacroGenics worth $28,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $34.80 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

