MahaDAO Market Cap Hits $9.31 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $6.67 or 0.00013370 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $1.43 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00270949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.30 or 0.01038214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.73 or 0.00652470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.84 or 0.99634471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

