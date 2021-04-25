Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,136 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

