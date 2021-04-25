Maker (MKR) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,830.91 or 0.07829461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $324.96 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00061554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00707223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.