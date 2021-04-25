MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Hits $43.12 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 45.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.12 million and $491,265.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00268660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01052890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00648090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,557.00 or 1.00164556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

