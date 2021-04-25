MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Hits $43.12 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 45.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.12 million and $491,265.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060847 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00268660 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004442 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01052890 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024346 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00648090 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,557.00 or 1.00164556 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
MAP Protocol Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “
MAP Protocol Coin Trading
