Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 3.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.17% of Markel worth $25,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Markel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Markel by 12.9% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,188.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,390. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,156.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,053.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,285,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

