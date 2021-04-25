MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.78.

MarketAxess stock opened at $507.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.04 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

