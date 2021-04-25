Marlin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $106.62 million and $17.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00269490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.80 or 0.01030392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.00649548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.81 or 1.00025487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

