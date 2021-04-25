Masari 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,226.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Masari has traded 247.3% higher against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $27,226.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

