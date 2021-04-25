MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $3,592.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00269517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.01029010 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,060.85 or 1.00505266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.32 or 0.00641092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

