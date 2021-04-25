Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,436. The firm has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.22. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $252.83 and a 1 year high of $389.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

