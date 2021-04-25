Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.06. 2,295,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.88. The company has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

