MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.85 Million

Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce $138.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.70 million and the lowest is $138.50 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $102.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $503.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $504.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $565.51 million, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $576.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $4,889,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 608.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,054 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

