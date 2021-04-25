Matrix AI Network Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $22.51 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

