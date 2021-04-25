Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

