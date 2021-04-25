Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $148.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

