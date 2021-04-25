Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $9.72 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

