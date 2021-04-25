Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $107.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.