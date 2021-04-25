Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Invests $4.94 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,661,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.88 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.