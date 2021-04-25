Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 521.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,785 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.13% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,839,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,229,000 after purchasing an additional 517,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $98.20 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $98.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

