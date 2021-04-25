Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,805 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,342,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $40.69.

