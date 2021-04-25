Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $146.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.