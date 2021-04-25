Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 621 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 3.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Shares of GD stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.