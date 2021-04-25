MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $931,506.79 and $77,849.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,007.06 or 1.00169736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00038558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.82 or 0.01137405 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00518857 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00385013 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00133199 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

