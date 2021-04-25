McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 669.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 224.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 23.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $189.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $191.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

