McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

