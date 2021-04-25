McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 4.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WST stock opened at $323.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.81 and its 200 day moving average is $285.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.09 and a twelve month high of $326.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

