McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

