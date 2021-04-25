McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $8.01 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 2.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $291.60 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

