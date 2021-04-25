McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.47. 1,369,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,728. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

