McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

