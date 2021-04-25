McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

