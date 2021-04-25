McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $53,739,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $196.10 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

