Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,208 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.