Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 71,242 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.